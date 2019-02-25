‘Dragon Ball’ Teases Goku’s Grand Priest Training

One of the biggest fan theories back when Dragon Ball Super was first airing in Japan was that something was going on with the Grand Priest and Angels right under the surface as each of them seemed to be hiding something.

While that thread was not fully explored before the series came to an end, the non-canon Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime is running wild with that idea as now it appears as if Goku may doing some training with the Grand Priest.

Episode 8 of the promotional anime sees Vegeta and Trunks fighting alongside Universe 6’s Hit, Cabba, Caulifla, and Kale against a pair of Tsufurians (who have the same traits and abilities as Dragon Ball GT’s Baby). But right at the end, the series revisits Goku. Goku disappeared at the end of Episode 6, and it looked like he was caught in the explosion of the Prison Planet. He didn’t appear in Episode 7, so fans were wondering where he was.

But the final few seconds of Episode 8 bring the series to the Omni-King’s world. The Grand Priest appears and asks Goku if he’s ready. Goku then stands in the Grand Priest’s clothing and smiles while he agrees. While this isn’t a direct confirmation by any means, this teases that Goku will train with a being even stronger than Whis.

As Goku faces continually stronger opponents in Dragon Ball Heroes, and the Omni-King in danger, perhaps the Grand Priest saves Goku from his explosive fate and brings him to train?

The Grand Priest is one of the strongest characters in the entire franchise, and fans were hoping he’d play a more active role than he did in Dragon Ball Super. Super Dragon Ball Heroes may not be in the canon of the series, but fans will surely enjoy seeing an example of what the Grand Priest could do if given a more active presence.

Episode 8 of the promotional anime series is titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The previous synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Vegeta and Trunks rushed over to help Universe 6, but will they be able to escape this predicament?! Don’t miss the unfolding chaos! Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

