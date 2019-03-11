‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Fans Spot Epic ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Connection to Grand Priest Goku

Dragon Ball Heroes episode 9 took the Universal Conflict Arc to a whole new level, as Vegeta, Future Trunks and Jiren tried to defend Universe 11 against an attack by Prison Planet escapees, the Core Area Warriors. The team of multiverse-hopping villains proved to be too formidable for the meager defense force left holding the line, and doom was only averted thanks to a last-minute save from Goku and his new Ultra Instinct Omen power-up after training with the Grand Priest.

Indeed, the debut of “Grand Priest Goku” on the battlefield was one of the most epic moments in Dragon Ball Heroes‘ run. Seeing the scene, Marvel fans quickly noticed a strong connection between the debut of Grand Priest Goku, and one of the most epic moments of Avengers: Infinity War:

Yes, Grand Priest’s transportation effect in Dragon Ball Heroes does in fact look like the Bifrost passageway between space and realms that we are now accustomed to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bot the Avengers and Dragon Ball sequences of an (overpowered) warrior warping into the battlefield to decimate enemies and turn the tide of the battle do look wonderfully similar, so why this may not in any way be a purposeful Easter egg left by the DBH animators, it surely is a fun little connection to make.

This Universal Conflict Arc has Dragon Ball fans wondering how the waters being tested by this promo anime could filter into the main series canon of Dragon Ball Super. While DBH novelties like Super Saiyan Blue Goku vs. Super Saiyan 4 Goku are nice, things like Goku getting Grand Priest training, mastering Ultra Instinct and practically going god-level with his power, are all major developments that fans want to see in included in canon. Of course, the way the current Dragon Ball Super storyline is going, mastering Ultra Instinct may soon be the only weapon that Goku has at his disposal!

