‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teases the Multiverse’s True Strongest Mortal

The latest episode of the Dragon Ball Heroes promo Anime sees Vegeta and son Future Trunks trying to defend their colleagues in Universe 6 from an assault by the “Core Area Warriors, the group of villains who escaped from the bowels of the destroyed Prison Planet.

This battle is pretty intense in and of itself – but it also manages to set up something even bigger: The Core Area Warriors‘ next opponent, who is dubbed to be the “Strongest Mortal” in the Dragon Ball multiverse!

It what may be a big twist and flame-war igniting statement, it’s revealed that Dragon Ball‘s strongest mortal is not in fact Goku, but rather his Tournament of Power nemesis, Jiren!

As it turns out, the Core Area Warriors prove to be incredibly formidable: just two warriors on their roster (evil artificial humanoids Oren and Kamin) are enough to take down Hit, Cabba, Caulifla and Kale of Universe 6! Thankfully, Vegeta and Trunks are able to stop the fight – only to find themselves going right out of the frying pan and into the fire. The Core Area Warriors’ leader, Hearts, shows up to the battle, with a game-changing weapon in tow: a potential god-killing weapon called the “Universe Seed.” The Universe Seed is revealed to be able to consume and absorb energy, whether its an entire planetary body, or the living beings – like Vegeta, Future Trunks, and the Universe 6 fighters!

The fighters of the Tournament of Power get a stay of destruction thanks to Oren and Kamin, who want more time to torment their foes. Hearts gives his soldiers what they want, while also using his telepathic powers to probe Hit’s mind for a very important answer:

“…Who is the strongest man in all the universes? Aha! So you believe the strongest man in all the universes to be Jiren of Universe 11!”

Now granted, this Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime is the least official part of the franchise (by far), but the question of whether Goku or Jiren is the strongest mortal in the multiverse has been raging ever since the Tournament of Power arc took place. The main debate in the fandom is whether Goku’s current power as a fighter is truly on par with Jiren, or was just the added boost of Ultra Instinct that made it possible for him to stand against Jiren. Even tapping into mastered Ultra Instinct Goku couldn’t finish Jiren before his own body gave out, which raises a lot of further questions about just how Goku and Jiren compare, powers-wise.

In any event, Dragon Ball Heroes will next see Jiren go up against a new Saiyan opponent: Cumber, the “Evil Saiyan” who joined up with the Core Area Warriors. We can’t wait to see just how well Cumber does against Jiren, compared to Goku! As for Goku: his power level is about to get a massive boost of its own, as Goku is now training with the Grand Priest himself!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

