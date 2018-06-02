New ‘Dragon Ball’ Anime Confirms Multiple Episodes

Toei Animation has put Dragon Ball fans through the ringer after Dragon Ball Super ended since not only will a Dragon Ball Super movie premiere this year in Japan, a new anime series based on Dragon Ball Heroes.

Given that it’s supposed to be a promotional anime series for the arcade game, fans were wondering how long it will last. Luckily, the series has confirmed there will be more than one episode with two episodes premiering in Japan this July.

Confirmed in the latest issue of Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump (as shared by Twitter user @GovetaXV), the new Dragon Ball Heroes has been confirmed to be at least two episodes so far. Fans will be happy to know that there will be more than one episode of this special promotional anime, and will be even more excited to learn that the first episode is expected to air July 1 in Japan and the second episode is expected to arrive July 16.

As for a possible licensing of this new anime series in the West, given that the original Dragon Ball Heroes card game has been running for the last eight years since its 2010 debut, and has yet to be licensed outside of Japan in any form, the chances of a promotional anime for it getting an official release is equally as slim. There’s also no confirmation as to what kind of broadcast this will be.

If you’re unaware of this cool game the anime will be based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Following the Dark Empire saga of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the upcoming anime is set to adapt the Prison Planet saga of the game. Encompassing Universe Mission 1 and 2, this story follows Future Trunks and Mai as they come back to the past (after the events of Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe Survival arc) so Trunks can train with Goku and Vegeta.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.