‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Introduces Evil Twin Mirrors for Androids 17 and 18

The latest Dragon Ball Heroes episode fully introduces the epic “Universal Conflict Saga” arc, by laying down groundwork for what could be a game-changing set of developments for the franchise.

We finally get to see the full debut of the nefarious villain team in the series, The “Core Area Warriors,” who escaped from the darkest reaches of Fu’s Prison Planet, when it collapsed after the battle with Cumber. We also learned that the evildoers are on a mission to kill the gods of the multiverse (including Grand Zeno) – and have a collection of major powerhouses that may just be able to do that!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Episode 7, we get to see two of those powerhouses in battle: two artificial humanoids from Universe 6, who serve as dark mirrors to Universe 7’s brother/sister Androids, No. 17 and No. 18!

These two new villains are named Oren and Kamin. They are Neo Machine Mutants created by the Tuffles of Universe 6 – who apparently were not wiped out by the more heroic Saiyans that inhabit that reality. In true psychopathic fashion, we find Oren and Kamin attacking Universe 6, hoping to find fighters that can help them kill some time with a good fight.

In a telling display of power, the two Machine Mutants are able to almost effortlessly stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Hit, as well as Cabba, Caulifla, and Kale in their respective Super Saiyan forms. In fact, the defenders of Universe 6 ends up being hopelessly outclassed, as their best coordinated efforts fail to make a dent in the villains. Hit and the Saiyans are left beaten down and get targeted for a final destructive blast, until they get a last-minute save from none other than Vegeta and Future Trunks, who have traveled to Universe 6 in order to aid their comrades from the Tournament of Power. Needless to say, Cabba is extremely happy to see his “master”/mentor Vegeta show up to have his back, and it seems like Dragon Ball Heroes episode 8 will show us just how powerful the twin Neo Machine Mutants are, compared to Dragon Ball Super‘s Saiyan powerhouses from Universe 7!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.