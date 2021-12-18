Dragon Ball Heroes Drops Episode 8 of New Space-Time War Arc: Watch

While most of the news revolving the story of Goku is revolving around the movie set to hit theaters next year, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released a new episode which caps off the story of the Big Bang Mission. With the series set to tell new stories in 2022 under the banner of Ultra God Mission, this latest installment has big implications for the spin-off story that unites Z Fighters from different universes.

In the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, both the Goku of the main universe and the Goku of the Time Patrol, who has the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan 4, fight against Fuu by fusing their energies with one another, which apparently gives them a bigger leg-up than fusing with their respective Vegetas into Gogeta. While Time Patrol Goku does play a role in the proceeding brawl with the new and improved Fuu, the main Goku does the heavy lifting as he is able to absorb energy from the universe itself in what appears to be a Super Saiyan Spirit Bomb style, delivering the killing blow to the denizen of the Dark Demon Dimension who has been the big bad since the spin-off began.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can catch the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes below, which sees Fuu unable to achieve his goal of transforming the universe, following the Z Fighters’ battle against Goku Black and a slew of other villains from the past of Dragon Ball, including the likes of Cooler, Frieza, and the original version of Broly to name a few:

https://youtu.be/J-R0jV8VGBk

Though the Space-Time War Arc came to a close, there are still plenty of loose ends that are bouncing around the spin-off series for the upcoming Ultra God Mission to explore. The evil Saiyans Cumber and Broly have apparently escaped from Goku, his fellow Z Fighters, and Hearts, while trailers for the next phase of Heroes hints that an evil version of the Supreme Kai of Time is lying in wait to cause trouble for the universe. Needless to say, we expect plenty more developments when the anime series returns next year.

What did you think of the Space-Time War Arc overall? What old characters from Dragon Ball's past do you hope will arrive in the future of Heroes?