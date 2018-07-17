‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Announces A Third Episode

Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently began a short promotional anime series that’s had tons of fan service, but fans didn’t expect it to last longer than the two episodes originally announced for the promotion.

Well, consider them surprised to find out there would be a third episode when a tease for it was made at the end of the second one.

ICYMI, we don’t get Episode 3 until early September.https://t.co/dLEpezza5N — Terez (@Terez27) July 16, 2018

Episode 3 of the promotional anime series won’t be out until early September, and that might seem like a big bummer considering the short wait between the first two episodes. But the fact that there’s a third episode at all is a big surprise as it wasn’t part of the anime’s initial announcement.

Episode 3 is titled, “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Kanba has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Goku and Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Kanba counters by unleashes an amazing form.”

