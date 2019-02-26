‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Sets Up Zamasu’s Revenge Against Grand Zeno

Dragon Ball Heroes latest episode took the “Universal Conflict Arc” to a whole new level, as Vegeta and Future Trunks arrived in Universe 6 to help their fellow Saiyans defend against the invasion by the deadly criminals of the Core Area Warriors!

This new episode wasn’t just about the thrill of battle (though there was plenty of that); we also learned some key details about the true threat that’s coming to light in this story arc – and just want a game-changer it could be for the Dragon Ball franchise!

The biggest plot reveal in Dragon Ball Heroes episode 8 is exactly what the Core Area Warriors leader Hearts has planned for the universe. Apparently, Hearts has taken control of a weapon called the Universe Seed, which consumes planets or people and converts them into some kind of weaponized energy. Hearts is looking for strong sources of energy, to power the Universe Seed up for one goal: to “crush the Omni-King, the Kaioshin, the Gods of Destruction, underfoot!”

That’s a pretty lofty goal (as Vegeta points out), and a definite game-changer for the Dragon Ball Super universe if this Universe Seed can truly do what Hearts said. However, this Dragon Ball Heroes episode also foresahdows another big possible twist: Hearts might not be the master of this new weapon, like he thinks!

One of the six members of the Core Area Warriors is none other than Dragon Ball Super “Future Trunks Saga” villain Fused Zamasu (now dubbed “Punished Zamasu), who has somehow been resurrected after being erased from existence by Grand Zeno. It’s already clear that Zamasu intends to get revenge on the Omni-King (and Angels and Destroyers) who ended his reign, and now he has the means to do so!

Initially, it seemed as though Hearts and Zamasu were united in their nefarious mission to kill the gods, but this latest episode suggests a different outcome: a testy exchange between Hearts and Zamasu on the Universe 6 battlefield seems to foreshadow a big shake-up in the Core Area Warriors. Hearts has the god-killer weapon and status as team leader, but Zamasu makes it clear that he doesn’t intend to be the lackey of some mere mortal. More to the point: Hearts’ mission is to kill the gods in order to free mortals from control; Zamasu’s mission was always the opposite: to kill all mortals in order to make the universe a clean and righteous realm of the gods, again. That kind of cross-purpose in a villain team practically screams betrayal.

