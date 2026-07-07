Dragon Ball Officially Names Goku’s Newest Ultra Instinct Form (& It’s a Mouthful)

Dragon Ball has officially introduced a new Ultra Instinct Goku form to the franchise, and its official name is certainly a mouthful. Dragon Ball is gearing up for a whole new era as following the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga debut, the franchise is set to return with all sorts of new projects in the works. New anime releases, new video game releases, and more are in the future so it’s time to say goodbye to one of their longest running entries as it gets ready for its own new era.

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To make way for the release of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 in the near future, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is officially coming to an end with its final bits of story DLC for the game after nearly ten years. This final story introduced some terrifying new power ups with the Supervillain and Ultra Supervillain forms giving the enemies a powerful new boost, and it has resulted in Goku getting his own new transformation now called “Ultra Supervillain, Quelled.” Check it out below.

Dragon Ball Debuts Goku’s Ultra Supervillain (Quelled) Form

One last warrior remains.



Goku (Ultra Supervillain, Quelled) enters the battle.



Tomorrow, the story reaches its final chapter.#DBXV2 pic.twitter.com/ebrN97haU8 — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) July 7, 2026

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be reaching the final chapter of its long running story with one final update adding Goku Ultra Supervillain Quelled to the cast. Much like how we ended up with Ultra Supervillain Vegeta in a previous update, it seems like Goku almost fell victim to the dark aura as well. But rather than succumb to it, Goku was able to channel it and harness its energy to give him a whole new kind of Ultra Instinct Form. But it remains to be seen what kind of boost it will ultimately provide.

Ultra Supervillain is a crystal based form, and led to these dark transformations for characters like Vegeta and Jiren through the course of the game’s final pieces of story. But with Goku being able to switch it up and harness its power for good, it’s left that crystal on him with a more heroic kind of color. We’ll just have to see what that does for Ultra Instinct as there are many other questions that Ultra Instinct will continue to raise in the future as we get to see much more of it in action.

What’s Next for Ultra Instinct Goku in Dragon Ball?

Courtesy of Shueisha

We’re thankfully going to see much more of Ultra Instinct Goku soon enough as he’ll be seen in action with the upcoming Dragon Ball Super anime return, Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. The anime has yet to confirm a release window or date for its comeback as of the time of this writing, but it will be picking up right after the events of the original Dragon Ball Super TV anime series and Dragon Ball Super: Broly with the debut of a powerful new villain.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol will be adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc of the manga, which moves the story beyond the fight with Broly and sees Goku and Vegeta briefly joining the Galactic Patrol to deal with an escaped fugitive known as Planet Eater Moro. This sorcerer is the strongest foe they’ve faced in the series thus far, and we’re likely going to see an explosive anime for it all when it returns.

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