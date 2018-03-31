New Information Drops Regarding ‘Dragon Ball’s Newest Saiyan

Dragon Ball’s Saiyans are some of the most interesting additions to the series as each new Saiyan that emerges often draws a lot of attention given that each new Saiyan could have the potential to be as strong as Goku or Vegeta.

Although the anime series has ended, the franchise has introduced a new Saiyan for the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game, and thanks to one Twitter user, fans now have a clear look at the new Saiyan as well as get new information.

Sometimes I love the DB Official Site. I wish the image were bigger, but I’m just glad they uploaded a clean version of it. They should do this for all his designs. pic.twitter.com/s6TpAKnm16 — Tony Redgrave TDC (@DBReduxTDC) March 22, 2018

Dragon Ball Legends is a game coming to iOS and Android phones that sets a new player character against the foes introduced throughout the series. Along with a newly designed armor set (which resembles the kind of armor Cabba wears in Universe 6), the new Saiyan, named “Shallot,” is taking fans by storm.

Along with the slot in the leather armor to allow the yet unnamed Saiyan’s tail to flourish, this new Saiyan has confirmed that this new character has been designed by Akira Toriyama. Much like Android 21 in Dragon Ball FighterZ, the staff from Dragon Ball Legends came to Toriyama with their ideas and he designed the new character accordingly.

The design of the new Saiyan, along with the released story tidbit that the new warrior comes from a long time ago, a time before Goku and company, has fans even thinking that this new Saiyan just may be connected with the time traveling foe of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie.

But whether or not these connections come to pass is still up in the air, a new Saiyan design and character is still an exciting prospect.

For those who weren’t lucky enough to get into the first beta, a second testing phase will be opened from April 13-16. This second beta will support three times the number of players with 30,000 beta participants being accepted, though a new application process will require players to apply once again for the beta.

Dragon Ball Legends is expected to be released sometime this summer.

