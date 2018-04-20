‘Dragon Ball’ Shares Better Look At Its New Saiyan In Action

It may go without saying, but the introduction of new Saiyans is a big deal to Dragon Ball fans. Whether you’re talking anime or manga, audiences are always ready to welcome new Saiyan warriors, and it seems Dragon Ball Legends will tap into that excitement.

After all, the anticipated mobile game will introduce a new Saiyan warrior from the distant past, and fans just got a new look at the guy in action.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Dragon Ball Legends shared a short gameplay video of its new Saiyan fighting. The character, who is appropriately named Shallot, is shown fighting Super Saiyan Goku. The clip was released to thank fans as more than 2.5 million gamers signed up for Dragon Ball Legends‘ pre-registration.

Thanks to everyone’s support, our pre-registration has reached over 2.5 MILLION PARTICIPANTS WORLDWIDE! We are looking forward to having even more participate! ⇒https://t.co/gTvyDHno93

Looking at the footage, there is not anything to special to see about Shallot. He moves very similarly to Goku, and Shallot is clearly strong in his base form. There is no telling what kind of power levels this guy might be at, but he appears to be skilled in hand-to-hand combat. Shallot is also seen blasting off some Ki attacks, but he doesn’t have anything as devastating as the Kamehameha. Well, that fans know of, that is.

So far, few details about this new Saiyan have been revealed, but fans know enough to be interested in Shallot. The hero has been described as hot-headed, a phrase that immediately draws parallels with Vegeta. Shallot is almost a warrior out of time as he hails from the past, and Akira Toriyama specifically designed his far-flung look himself.

Dragon Ball Legends is expected to be released sometime this summer. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

