Dragon Ball: Here’s How Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Could Look as Live-Action Nappa, Vegeta

The Dragon Ball fandom has been swirling around the rumor mill for the past few weeks because new rumors and reports have reignited talk of a possible new live-action film for the franchise. This film is not confirmed to be in the works by any means, and details around its potential existence are murky at best,but the idea of the franchise getting a new live-action take have been enough to spark all kinds of conversations. Fans have discussed anime hypotheticals ever since anime fandom was a thing, but figuring out who would be in this new film is certainly a fun argument to have.

Artist BossLogic shared their hilarious take on what Dragon Ball‘s Vegeta and Nappa could look like in a live-action film if they were portrayed by the famous dynamic duo of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Check it out:

This certainly isn’t the only take on the franchise BossLogic as have as one of their hilarious takes on Ryan Reynolds had spawned all sorts of pitches for the star to play the live-action Future Trunks, along with pitches of Dove Cameron as Android 18, Dane DeHaan as Android 17, Nicholas Hoult as Trunks, Ken Jeong as Master Roshi, Hulk Hogan as Mr. Satan, Alan Ritchson as Android 16, Benedict Wong as Android 19, Tom Hiddleston as Cell, and Malcolm McDowell as Dr. Gero.

If the Dragon Ball franchise does release a new film, seeing Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the roles isn’t too far outside of the imagination. Depending on the route a live-action Dragon Ball franchise could take, there’s no telling just what kind of actors will show up. Perhaps that’s why, combined with the sting of the infamous first live-action outing, fans aren’t too happy that talk of a new live-action film are currently making rounds.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.