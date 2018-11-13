‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s What Tom Hardy Could Look Like as Vegeta

Artist BossLogic has been on a tear recently with live-action interpretations of fan-favorite Dragon Ball characters, and fans have been wondering who would be good fits to play those favorites.

With this take on Tom Hardy as Vegeta, it’s hard not to imagine just how cool it would be if the Venom star really played the Prince of all Saiyans in a film someday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I wasn’t going to do #tomhardy as #vegeta, but I decided to do it for fun trying to get the Vegeta hair right, it looked pretty good on him so I finished it 🙂 @VoiceOfVegeta pic.twitter.com/FMox030htZ — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 12, 2018

Tom Hardy looks fierce in this Vegeta art, and this type of hair would not be as outwardly ridiculous as one would think Vegeta’s hair would be in real life. Along with the battle-tested Vegeta look, there’s even a bit of how Hardy would look as Majin Vegeta as well.

Not only would Vegeta make any Dragon Ball film that much more pleasing to fans, an appearance from Majin Vegeta would seal the deal. Fans are still hurt over Dragon Ball: Evolution, but an actor of Hardy’s caliber as one of the leads would certainly help ease that pain. Not to mention if any of BossLogic’s other casting choices make it into that same film.

If you want to see more of these interpretations, here’s Bosslogic’s line of live-action Dragon Ball art so far!

You’ll soon be able to see Vegeta in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”