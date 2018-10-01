Exclusive Majin Vegeta Funko Pop Announced

If you’re ready to devote yourself to the Prince of Saiyans, then it is time you put your money where your Pop! collection is. ComicBook can exclusively confirm a Funko Pop! of Majin Vegeta is about to be released, and fans have Christopher Sabat to thank for the addition.

At long last, Majin Vegeta is joining the Funko family, and it will be an exclusive launched by Sabat. The voice actor, who plays Vegeta, just announced the collectible’s release. The figure is set to debut at New York Comic Con and will be available to all verified badge holders through a lottery system.

Majin Vegeta will definitely become a must-have addition to any collection, and it will retail for $20. The figure will be sold later on through Funko via Chris Sabat’s website. This new figure is just one of several Funko has pushed out for the anime as Super Saiyan Broly and Dead Yamcha received figures for San Diego Comic Con 2018.

For those eager to get their hands on this figure, they will need to make a wish on some Dragon Balls. A lottery for Funko figures will be held at New York Comic Con, so select fans who win a spot in line will have a shot at buying the coveted figure. As you can see, this new Funko POP! features realistic battle damage from the Majin Vegeta’s epic battle with Goku, so it will be a must-have for any fan and collector.

So, will you be looking for this brand-new collectible once it goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!