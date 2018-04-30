New ‘Dragon Ball’ Film May Focus On The First Super Saiyan God

Jump Festa is in full swing, and a slew of very important announcements just fell from the convention. Dragon Ball confirmed it will release a brand-new film next year, and details about the feature are starting to go live. So, it is no surprise to hear that the movie may cover a long-awaited piece of franchise lore.

Yes, that’s right. The original Super Saiyan God may get his time in the spotlight if Akira Toriyama has anything to say.

Over on Twitter, fan translators have started to share blurbs about the new film which were shared during Jump Festa’s Dragon Ball Heroes live-stream. It was there news broke that Toriyama would be overseeing the script and character designs for the 2018 film. The broadcast also confirmed the movie would dive deep into the Saiyan race and explore their original strength.

‘The strongest combat race in the universe: Saiyans’ The movie will depict the origin of Goku and co.’s strength. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 16, 2017

If you have kept up with Dragon Ball this year, then you will know Toriyama recently shed new light on the Saiyan race during a recent interview. The creator opened up about how Saiyan society works, and he also dropped the much-wanted origin story of the very first Super Saiyan God.

“Very long ago, before Planet Vegeta was the Saiyans’ planet, there was a man named Yamoshi who had a righteous heart despite being a Saiyan. He and his five comrades started a rebellion, but he was cornered by combatants and became a Super Saiyan for the first time, though his transformation and fearsome fighting style shocked the other Saiyans,” Toriyama told Saiyko Jump.

“Outnumbered, Yamoshi eventually wore himself out and was defeated, but this was only the beginning of his legend. Afterwards, Yamoshi’s spirit wandered in continuous search of six righteous-hearted Saiyans, seeking a new savior: Super Saiyan God.”

With the new Dragon Ball movie set to dig into the heart of Saiyans, it would make sense for it to touch upon Yamoshi or even feature the hero as its star. The film has yet to confirm whether it will be associated with the Dragon Ball Super anime or not. So, if the answer if no, then it could be because Toriyama has plans to take audiences back in time with the next Dragon Ball movie.

