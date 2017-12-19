New ‘Dragon Ball’ Movie May Introduce Lots Of New Saiyans

Goku may be the most famous Saiyan out there, but the hero is not the only one. Over the years, Akira Toriyama has created his share of Saiyans, and it seems like even more are to come. After all, the franchise’s next film seems poised to introduce unseen members of the warrior race.

Last weekend, Jump Festa had its kick-off in Tokyo. The annual event paid homage to Dragon Ball on Saturday during a live panel, and it was there a brand-new Dragon Ball film was announced. Little is known about the film just yet, but Toei Animation has released a statement about the project which you can read below:

“The theme for this remarkable new film will be “Saiyan”, the strongest race in the universe. Since “Battle of the Gods”, Goku has undergone new forms from Super Saiyan God to Super Saiyan Blue to other evolved forms that have gone up against many invincible warriors from multiple universes. This new story will focus on the origin of the Saiyans’ strength and what it means to be Saiyan.”

Toei Animation has confirmed the race’s origins will be explored. In recent months, Toriyama has helped usher in that discussion as he’s shared new details about the first Super Saiyan God. The hero, who is named Yamoshi, had his origins laid out not too long ago, and fans are thinking the new film will animate his story.

If the new Dragon Ball film does that, then audiences will be introduced to a lot of new Saiyans. Yamoshi will get his full-on anime debut as well as his five righteous Saiyan comrades. The group are best-known for throwing a coup against the evil Saiyans, so the opposing group would surely be fleshed out in detail as well. So, if you have been wanting to watch an all-out Saiyan civil war, you may just get your wish granted soon.

