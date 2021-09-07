Dragon Ball Meets Pokemon with Trainer Goku's Debut

✖

In the world of Pokemon, pocket monsters are a part of everyday life. Ash has made that much clear in his television run, and the games have done so as well. Of course, Pokemon's popularity has pushed tons of fans to unite the series with other pop culture icons, and it seems like Son Goku would make a fine trainer if given the chance.

The proof comes from Reddit as the artist MamaW00lies posted their take on the crossover. It was there the fan drew Goku as a trainer in the Pokemon Universe, and the mash-up is enough to make fans beg for more. So if Ash is looking for a new companion, well - we have a candidate!

As you can see above, Goku is shown napping with his Pokemon pals, and the ones hear suit the hero. Of course, Arcanine is napping soundly while Goku leans against their back, and Aipom is nestled close to the trainer. The whole thing is topped with Bidoof, and honestly - that is perfect. Bidoof might be the meme monster of Pokemon, but his status as a 'Pokemon God' goes unchallenged.

Of course, Pokemon fans were quick to share their picks for Goku's next monsters, and it seems Infernape is high on the list. After all, the starter is loosely based on the Monkey King myth, and that is where Goku came from back then.

This artwork shows how versatile Pokemon can be where crossovers are concerned, and a person's pocket monsters say a lot about them. Now, it seems like MamaW00lies is getting ready to bring more fighters into this mash-up. " I have two more on sketch phase - one with Vegeta and one with Frieza! I think the one with the most thought put into it has to be Frieza. I got a lot of input and ideas from friends it's gonna be a fun one."

