Dragon Ball Promises to Debut a New Vegeta Form Soon

Super Dragon Ball Heroes might be a tale that takes place outside of the "main continuity" of the Shonen franchise, as Dragon Ball Super remains on hiatus, but it seems as if the spin-off isn't done with introducing new concepts into the franchise created by Akira Toriyama. As Vegeta preps for a terrifying handicap battle against Turles and Cumber, the Evil Saiyan, it seems as if the Prince of All Saiyans is going to undergo a big new transformation in order to stand a chance against the villainous tag team as the Masked Saiyan watches on.

Currently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is taking the Z Fighters through the "Space-Time War Arc", which has placed Goku and Vegeta into a new universe created by the mad scientist Fuu, a remnant of the Dark Demon Dimension who has sworn revenge for the loss of his kin. While Goku has teamed up with an unlikely partner in Hearts to battle against Freeza, Cooler, and the original Broly, it definitely seems as the Saiyan Prince has been placed into a far deadlier situation as a preview for the next episode of the anime spin-off is hinting that Vegeta might be hitting a new level of power to survive.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the preview for the third episode of the "Space-Time War", which details the battle between Vegeta, Turles, and Cumber that threatens to tear apart the new world that Fuu has created using the power of the Universe Tree:

"The battle between Vegeta, Turles and Cumber continues in PLanet Vegeta. Vegeta is overwhelmed by Turles, who has now transformed into an evil Saiyan. Using Instant Transmission, Goku and Hearts reach there, but both get involved in a battle with the Red Masked Saiyan. Vegeta, on the verge of going berserk due to the evil aura, overcomes it with his Saiyan Pride. Thus, a newly awakened warrior is born."

The latest transformation that Vegeta has displayed in the anime was his "Royal Blue Evolution" form he showed off during the Tournament of Power. While the recent Moro Arc has given the Prince of the Saiyans new abilities in the pages of the manga, he has yet to display a new transformation akin to Goku's Ultra Instinct.

Via DBS Chronicles