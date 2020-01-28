Dragon Ball Radar Now Available in Wristwatch Form

Dragon Radar is great for locating Dragon Balls, but the pocket watch-style design leaves something to be desired. Ideally, the technology would be embedded into a smartphone for convenience, but a wristwatch version is also a great option. It just so happens that a Dragon Radar wristwatch exists – and it’s affordable to boot.

Okay, so the Dragon Radar watch won’t actually help you locate nearby Dragon Balls, but it will tell you the time with Dragon Ball Z style. You can grab one right here at BoxLunch for $38.90, and it’s part of a buy one, get one 50% off jewelry sale. So if you see another item you like from BoxLunch’s jewelry collection, you could get the watch for only $19.45.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re a purist, keep in mind that Tamashii Nations has released full-size Dragon Ball Dragon Radar Proplica that comes complete with LED effects, “search” mode, a “catch” mini-game mode for hunting Dragon Balls, sound effects, and a display stand.

The Dragon Radar prop replica can be reserved here for $29.99 with shipping slated for February. It follows a Dragon Radar keychain that also features lights and sounds when you push the button at the top. The keychain is shipping now and can be ordered here for $14.99. Tamashii Nations’ breakdown of the Proplica catch game mode rules reads:

Use the triangle in the center to catch the balls spinning around the screen!

The more balls you catch, the faster the remaining ones go. Beat 7 consecutive rounds to win!

Clear seven rounds and get a special performance!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.