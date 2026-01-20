One Piece Live-Action Actor Shares Grueling Physical And Mental Torture He Went Through For His Role

It’s not easy being a Straw Hat Pirate, even though One Piece’s main players are some of the strongest characters to sail the Grand Line. Throughout their quest to discover the treasure found by Gol D. Roger, Luffy and company have bolstered their strength, and the live-action actors of Netflix fame are doing the same. Taz Skylar, the man who has played the live-action Sanji, hasn’t been shy when it comes to the serious training he underwent both in the kitchen and in the gym. In a hefty new video, Skylar shared the injuries and downright torture he went through to make sure he was ready to hop aboard the Going Merry.

Sanji is set to have some big fights in Netflix’s second season of One Piece, as the Straw Hats will be visiting locales like Drum Island, Loguetown, Whiskey Peak, and Little Garden, to name a few. In the new video, Skylar states that “preparing for season one was easily one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. My initial reaction was that I was never going to be able to pull this off. I was so injured, ACLs were torn, things were fractured, my ankles were f***ed, and we hadn’t even started shooting yet!” You can check out the video below.

What Will Sanji be up to in One Piece Season 2?

While Sanji won’t have an arc that is entirely focused on him during One Piece season two, there will still be plenty for him to do. As you can see in the image above, the Netflix live-action adaptation is planning to cover the story that saw the Straw Hat Chef and the pirate captain fighting against wild beasts on Drum Island. Luckily, the culinary artist will also have plenty of meals to make, and trust us when we say that the Straw Hats are going to need it after they fight the likes of Baroqueworks.

As for the manga and anime adaptation, Sanji has been storming various battlefields with the rest of the Straw Hats. Following the fight on Egghead Island, the shonen protagonists landed on Elbaph Island, the home of the giants. Unfortunately, while the anime adaptation is moving forward in the final saga, there are big changes for the television series this year. For the first time in decades, Toei Animation announced that it is foregoing the traditional weekly releases and is instead going with a bi-weekly schedule for future installments. Luckily, this does give Eiichiro Oda more time to weave the manga’s tale, meaning that less filler is sure to be used.

For those wondering when we can see Taz Skylar return to the role of Sanji, Netflix will release the second season of One Piece on March 10th. With the third season already in the works, One Piece’s popularity in North America is only set to grow as the days move forward.

