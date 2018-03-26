‘Dragon Ball’ Shares New Type Of Saiyan Armor

Goku might love his orange Gi, but the hero is the odd Saiyan out when it comes to fashion. The warrior race may not be interested in much aside from fighting, but Saiyan pride ensured its warriors would look fly in battle. Vegeta and Nappa showed just how stylish the race was back in Dragon Ball Z, and the former is an especially big fan of Saiyan Battle Armor.

However, fans know Vegeta's sleek uniform is not the only kind of armor, and Dragon Ball wants everyone to know that. After all, a brand-new version of Saiyan Armor was revealed by Toei Company not long ago.

As you can see below, a new take on Saiyan Armor went live thanks to Toei and Bandai Namco. The artwork shown was published to hype the release of a new game called Dragon Ball Legends. The ambitious mobile game will include a story mode featuring a Saiyan from the distant past, and his get-up shows how the race used to look.

Toriyama designed Legend's protagonist, a “Saiyan from incredibly long ago”. The game’s staff came up with the story and suggested what kind of Saiyan to draw, and he sent his illustrations along with comments like “at this time, they had leather armor”: https://t.co/M9c7wL1oaL pic.twitter.com/8CJCrrRbQu — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 22, 2018

Unlike other Saiyan Armor, this fighter's uniform is made entirely out of leather. The creator of Dragon Ball designed the look himself, and Akira Toriyama wanted this fighter to look more primitive since he is from the past. The unnamed man's look is different from anything Vegeta has ever rocked, but it does connect to one type of Saiyan Armor.

After all, this leather uniform is the prototype of the ones Universe 6 Saiyans wear.

If you compared a photo of this new hero and Cabba, it is hard to overlook their fashion similarities. Both of the men wear athletic shorts, pleated skirts, and ornate belts. They also wear undershirts with some type of arm guard, but the similarities stop there. Cabba's metal-plated armor looks more sophisticated than this new fighter's outfit. However, the young Universe 6 hero lacks the knee-length boots which Toriyama gave his latest creation. Oh, and the new guy had to make a tail slit for his get-up. Talk about ingenuity, right?

What do you think of this new Saiyan Armor? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!