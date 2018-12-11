‘Dragon Ball’ Space Pod Crash Lands in Japan

As Dragon Ball Super: Broly returns to Planet Vegeta to tell more of its story before the planet is destroyed by Freeza, many of the classic Dragon Ball Z gadgets are making their returns as well.

The includes the famous Saiyan pod ship, the Attack Ball, one of which has made a special crash landing in Japan.

Promoting the upcoming full release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in Japan on December 14, a special replica Attack Ball has “crash landed” at the Urban Dock LaLaport Toyosu shopping center from December 4 to December 13. Lucky fans in the area (limited to just 96 a day) are able to get into the pod between the times of 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

In the ship itself, fans can fool around with its scouter modes, status, and radar to read not only their power levels but see enemies’ power levels as well. There’s also a varying amount of smoke and vibration to make the experience even more special as well. With the Saiyan’s space pod being one of the most iconic gadgets of the Saiyan arc of the franchise, fans have been wanting to sit in one themselves for quite a long time.

The Attack Ball will serve a critical function in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly as well, as it will be a major factor in Broly and Paragus’ life in exile on a hostile planet following some chaos among those Saiyan living on Planet Vegeta. Fans will see Dragon Ball Super: Broly for themselves soon enough as the film officially releases in Japan not too long from now. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”