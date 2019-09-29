Dragon Ball Shares New Look at Super Saiyan God Future Trunks

Super Dragon Ball Heroes 9th Anniversary Officially PV pic.twitter.com/Ylcsu5QDLR — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) September 27, 2019

Dragon Ball tends to keep busy these days even with its anime offline. The show has escaped fans for well over a year since Dragon Ball Super ended, but there are other ways to get your fix. While the franchise is thriving in print, Dragon Ball lives on in countless video games, and one of its most famous titles just gave fans a new look at a famous transformation.

Yes, that is right. Super Saiyan God is about to become all the rage once more, and it has nothing to do with Goku. This time, it is Future Trunks who has got fans buzzing, and it doesn’t take long to figure out why. After all, the hero has gotten his own Super Saiyan God form, and it looks plenty intense.

Recently, fans got a new look at the form when Super Dragon Ball Heroes put out a new trailer. The clip was released to honor the ninth anniversary of the title, and it ended with a major reveal with Xeno Trunks.

As you can see, the form is plenty intimidating and would make Vegeta plenty proud. The form sees Xeno Future Trunks surrounded by a glowing red aura that comes from his ki. Much like Goku, the Super Saiyan God form doesn’t puff up Trunks’ hair into his Super Saiyan style; His newly red lock remain limp, but there is nothing passive about the power up. As fans know, Super Saiyan God is not a form to mess with, and Universe 7 has gotten a major power boost now that Future Trunks has unlocked the form.

While this is not the first time fans have seen the transformation, this clip marks one of the most clear glimpses of it. Now, netizens are eager to see what kind of attacks the Saiyan can pull off in this form, and there’s no telling how hype the fandom would get if Trunks were to fuse with Super Saiyan God Goku in this form.

