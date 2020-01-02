Dragon Ball Illustrator Revives SSJ2 Gohan in New Sketch

One of the greatest scenes in the history of the Dragon Ball franchise is when Gohan is able to achieve Super Saiyan 2 during his historic fight against Perfect Cell. After demolishing the villain’s Cell Jrs and unleashing an insanely powerful Kamehameha with one arm, Gohan made his way into the history books of Dragon Ball Z. Recently one of the artists of the spin-off series, Dragon Ball: The Time I Got Reincarnated As Yamcha, has revisited the final key moment of the Cell Saga with an amazing sketch that brings Super Saiyan 2 Gohan back to life.

Dragon Garow Lee shared this sketch via his Official Twitter Account, showing the definitive change in the son of Goku’s life, where he is able to access the hidden power within himself to reach a new plateau of Super Saiyan that allows him to destroy the biological nightmare that is Cell:

Gohan may have reached an extremely powerful level with the ending of the Cell Games, but his development was far from over at this point in the series. During the Majin Buu Saga, Son Gohan managed to unleash all his hidden potential thanks to the help of the Elder Kai. Achieving the “Mystic” transformation, he was able to bypass the transformations of Super Saiyan and achieve a power level that goes far beyond that of Super Saiyan 3.

In the manga currently, Gohan is assisting the rest of the Z-Fighters in the war against the ancient wizard Moro, putting his current power level to good use against the likes of Moro’s artificial sidekick and the rest of his henchmen. With Goku and Vegeta finishing their training, Moro is currently making his way to Earth, hinting at a giant war to come between all parties involved.

