Dragon Ball Star Sean Schemmel Opens Up About Leading The World’s Largest Kamehameha

The Guinness World Record was recently broken at San Diego Comic Con for perhaps the most important record of them all: the most people in one place performing a Kamehameha from the Dragon Ball franchise! With the energy blast being the trademark move of Son Goku, we had the opportunity to discuss the record shattering moment with the English Voice of Goku himself, Sean Schemmel, who broke down how it felt to lead hundreds of Dragon Ball fans in one united front!

Sean Schemmel: “Well it was really weird because I didn’t, you know, I’m used to doing stuff in public but once we got everybody charged up and we were synchronized, it was a pretty… On the camera, it doesn’t sound quite as loud as it did when we were there because we had some sound issues but being in the middle of it all, was really, like, you could really feel the energy of the crowd. I was like, really surprised. I was almost teared up a little bit. I was like, whoa, this is like, really a big thing. And then my agent texts me and she goes, “You’re trending on Twitter.” I’m like, what does that mean? Which is weird, because, you know, I used to build computers and I grew up in the tech era, I just don’t give a shit about social media because it’s so loaded with so many other things I don’t like about social media, as we all don’t. So I didn’t pay attention to, like, what “trending” means. Like, I don’t know if trending means a million people saw it or if five million people saw it.

So my agent’s sending me stuff, my girlfriend’s sending me stuff like, “You’re trending!” I’m like, is that good? And like, yes, I’m like, wow. So I guess that’s a big deal. I didn’t, I didn’t know.”

The Kamehameha originally made its appearance in the first Dragon Ball series, taught to a young Goku by the elderly martial arts expert, Master Roshi. The trademark attack move has been used numerous times throughout the series by not just Goku, but by heroes and villains alike.

