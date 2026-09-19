Cancelled Shonen Creator Breaks Silence on Anime Revival Finale With No Season 2 Hopes

The Summer 2026 anime releases are wrapping up their runs with their respective final episodes, and the creator behind a Shonen Jump revival is going all out to celebrate their anime’s grand finale. One of the most intriguing new releases heading into the Summer 2026 anime season was a revival of a Shonen Jump classic series that had been cancelled shortly into its run. This was one of the first few projects to start its run under these circumstances, and could be a sign of good things to come.

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Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch made its return eight years after its cancellation within Shonen Jump+ with an official TV anime adaptation, and the series has wrapped up its run after just 12 episodes adapting the entirety of the original cancelled manga run. And to celebrate, Takaki took to social media to share a special sketch of Black Torch’s main trio to help commemorate the grand finale. The anime’s final episode also released a special new version of its ending theme sequence, and you can check them both out below.

Will There Be a Black Torch Season 2?

Black Torch has officially come to an end with after 12 episodes, and you can check out the anime’s run with Crunchyroll with both a Japanese and English language release. Unfortunately, unlike some of the other anime franchises that are getting a chance to continue with more after their own finales, Black Torch is likely never going to return for more of the anime. Takaki’s original manga release only lasted for five volumes of material with just 19 chapters overall. And all of that has been adapted as of the final episode of the series. This is unfortunately the end of the story regardless if fans want to see it continue.

Black Torch has had an impressive run for the anime’s revival despite this shortcoming, fortunately. Black Torch didn’t really get a lot of attention during its original manga run nearly a decade ago, and that’s why it was ultimately cancelled shortly after it began. But with this new anime revival bringing it to the spotlight in front of a whole new wave of fans, it’s also renewed interest in that original manga run. So while the story is totally over, there’s always potential for some kind of renewal or new release in the future if everything lines up right.

What’s Next for Shonen Jump?

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The most interesting aspect of Black Torch‘s debut anime run has been the fact that it’s opened up the doors to even the less successful Shonen Jump franchises. Because while we’ve seen all sorts of Shonen Jump hits find success with their anime adaptations, this has now proved that even long ended franchises could get a potential anime someday too. If there’s enough interest in making it happen, then it’s possible as we’re already seeing more cancelled Shonen Jump series making their returns this Fall.

Following Black Torch’s debut over the Summer, starting in October we’re seeing returns from some hits that were cancelled under the same circumstances like Shun Numa’s Super Psychic Policeman Chojo. There’s a series that has been gone for even longer too with Toshiaki Iwashiro’s Psyren making its return with an anime revival after 16 long years. It’s clear that there’s a new trend, so keep an eye out for what cancelled series could come back next.