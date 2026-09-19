Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement Confirms Sudden Hiatus Before Finale

Crunchyroll has been streaming a new anime this Summer that has been perfect for fans who want more of Solo Leveling, but it has unfortunately confirmed that it’s going to be taking a short break before its final episode releases. The Summer 2026 anime schedule is now rounding out its final episodes of the season as the Fall 2026 anime schedule readies for its debut, and that means there have been some big finales that fans have been keeping an eye out for. But there’s one that is going to make fans wait a bit longer for it.

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The anime adaptation for SANG’s Tomb Raider King webcomics has been a key new hit the Summer, and it’s been especially great for those fans hoping to scratch that Solo Leveling itch since it covers a lot of the same ground. But the official social media for the anime has revealed that it’s going to end with its 12th episode, but that episode has now been delayed to its new release date of September 30th rather than its previously scheduled release this week.

Courtesy of Studio EEK

Tomb Raider King Episode 12 was previously scheduled to make its debut on September 23rd, but broadcast schedule changes in Japan have now changed the release date for the final episode to September 20th instead. This will end the first season of the series, but it’s currently unclear as to whether or not the anime is going to return for a second season in the future. It’s been along the same lines as Solo Leveling, but it hasn’t really gotten the same amount of response in return. But that changed over the course of this debut season.

Tomb Raider King originally made its debut with elements that looked very similar to Solo Leveling. Coming hot off the heels of the massive franchise, the anime also introduced a main character who rises from his status as the weakest hero and uses a new cheat ability to get ahead in the world. But it’s gone an entirely different route to get there, and took on a dark turn as it reached its penultimate episode of the season. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how it’s all going to end.

How to Catch Up With Tomb Raider King

Courtesy of Studio EEK

While this extra week of waiting for the season finale is going to be a bummer for those fans hoping to see Tomb Raider King come to an end, it does also mean that there’s even more time to catch up with everything that has happened so far. If you wanted to do so, you can now find Tomb Raider King streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in the meantime to see why it’s welcomed so many Solo Leveling comparisons through the start of its run until now. But we’ll see whether it continues to go on its own path as it ends.

As for Solo Leveling itself, there is thankfully more of it now in the works as well. The anime has announced that it’s now in the works on a debut feature film outing. Solo Leveling: Beyond the System will be picking up from the events of the second season, but has yet to set a release window or date as of this time. Make sure to catch up with it on Crunchyroll in the meantime too.