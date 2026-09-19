Crunchyroll’s Fullmetal Alchemist Successor Confirms Season 2 Return With First Look Trailer – Watch

After taking over the year with its debut anime season, the newest anime from Fullmetal Alchemist’s creator now streaming with Crunchyroll has revealed it’s coming back for its second season. Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most revered anime and manga franchises of all time, and it’s no real secret as to why as Hiromu Arakawa’s original series is packed with tons of memorable characters. And that’s been the case for the creator’s latest series that made its TV anime debut this year, Daemons of the Shadow Realm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daemons of the Shadow Realm had a two cour run of episodes through the year thus far after making its debut earlier this Spring, and the final episode has now wrapped as part of the end of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. But with the release of its finale, Daemons of the Shadow Realm has also confirmed that the anime is now in the works on Season 2. You can check out the teaser trailer celebrating the anime’s continuation below.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm Season 2 Officially Announced

Play video

Daemons of the Shadow Realm has now aired its final episode, and has officially confirmed that the series will be returning for its second season in the near future. Daemons of the Shadow Realm unfortunately has not confirmed any concrete details about its Season 2 release as of the time of this writing. That includes any potential returning production staff or voice cast details, but it’s presumed that the voice cast will all be returning for the second season. There could always be a staff shake up behind the scenes, however.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm has been one of the stronger new anime releases through the year thus far, and that’s especially the case as it got closer to its final episode. Fans have been introduced to a wide cast of characters with varying personalities, but has also been adept at balancing all of the various factions in play with two great characters at the center of it all. It’s likely only going to get even more impressive when it makes its return for its second season in the future, which hopefully won’t be too far away.

Where to Watch Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Courtesy of Square Enix

If you wanted to catch up with Daemons of the Shadow Realm’s debut season in the meantime, you can now find all 24 of its episodes now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of Japan. There’s also an English dub release available with the season, but it’s a few episodes behind the Japanese release. Still, with no concrete release window or date announced for the next season as of this time there is plenty of time to catch up with it all and sink into Hiromu Arakawa’s newest world.

Hiromu Arakawa already has an an ending in mind of where to take Daemons of the Shadow Realm‘s manga, so fans of the anime will just have to wait and see if it ever gets the chance to get to that point. There’s still quite a lot of ground to cover following the end of this first season, so this second season confirmation is definitely a good sign for it all moving forward towards that eventual conclusion.