‘Dragon Ball Z’ Stop-Motion Video Delivers Epic Goku vs. Vegeta Toy Battle

YouTuber “Counter656” has made some epic Dragon Ball videos using action figures and stop-motion – and now we have another for your viewing pleasure!

As you can see in the video above, this stop-motion video takes another look at the Dragon Ball Z series, and “The Android Saga.” We get Future Trunks and Krillin traveling through time to obtain some G Fuel Energy Drink (a sponsor?) and being totally rejected by Android 17 and 18. Future Trunks goes Super Saiyan to throwdown – but Krillin is distracted by some sweet kisses from No. 18. When Goku appears and falls into a tub of G Fuel, he gets fully amped and goes Super Saiyan, which prompts Super Saiyan Vegeta to drop in and battle him!

The battle animation is truly the highlight of the video, as we get the full range of Dragon Ball fight mechanics, presented in stop-motion format. If you know anything about stop-motion, then you understand that this was not at all an easy feat to pull off. Stop-motion requires a lot of time and patience, and getting all the movements down, and adding the “Dragon Ball effects” later is a big commitment from a dedicated fan.

If you like that video, there are some other great stop-motion segments that “Counter656” has put together:

Right now, fans are eager to see anything that can deliver some Dragon Ball action to their collective doorstep. We’re all trying to endure the wait between Dragon Ball Super‘s Japanese and English Sub coming to an end, and when new content will finally arrive in the form of the Dragon Ball Super movie, this December – and fan-inspired artwork and videos have certainly been paving the way.

We recently broke down everything we expect to see in the next Dragon Ball anime series, and that (combined with details of the upcoming movie) make it seem like a truly great time to be a fan. With an expanded universe (or universes) full of exciting and powerful characters – many of whom are already fan favorites – there will be so much more fodder for video makers like “Counter656” to play with – and we look forward to the results!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.