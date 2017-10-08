‘Dragon Ball Super’ Hour-Long Special Shares Intense New Synopses

UPDATE: Goku’s New Transformation Has Been Revealed! Click HERE for Details!

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 109-110th episodes lie below!

Dragon Ball Super has given more than a couple transformation to Goku since it debuted, and the show plans to do so again soon. When the anime returns next month, it will give Goku a new transformation in a one-hour special, and new synopses for the event have been released.

Over on Twitter, fans began to buzz about Goku’s impending change when Todd Blankenship posted two new synopses for Dragon Ball Super. You can check out the new descriptions of episodes 109-110 below:

More spoiler summaries for the DBS one-hour special, which will official count as two episodes, 109 and 110. pic.twitter.com/vOCmpxck8l — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 22, 2017

“An hour-long special. With the tournament more than halfway over, the gods of Universe 11 order Jiren to squash Son Goku. Goku happily braces himself to fight Jiren, Universe 11’s strongest warrior. However, as Jiren unleashes his ki, it overwhelms all the contestants. Goku counters by becoming Super Saiyan Blue and raising Kaio-Ken to the maximum.”

“Goku and Jiren’s fierce battle begins! This is the No. 1 Ultimate Battle in the Omni-Verse! Son Goku vs Jiren!! Universe 11’s strongest warrior, Jiren, finally goes into action. His power is overwhelming, and though Super Saiyan Blue Goku challenges him by raising Kaio-Ken up to the maximum, it is still of no use. Goku has all of his attacks deflected and is knocked down. However, a ki never seen before erupts from his body.”

Fans have known about Goku’s new form for awhile. There are no solid details out about the power-up, but fans have seen images of the rather terrifying form. Goku’s hair goes Super Saiyan but stays an inky black color, but the hero’s eye turn silver. The aura surrounding Goku looks to be a white-blue one, and it makes Goku’s shredded outfit all the most brutal.

With Goku forced to take his Kaio-Ken to the maximum, fans wonder if the technique will somehow push the hero into his new form. The last time Goku raised his Kaio-Ken to x20 was during his battle with Freeza on Namek. The technique was used shortly before Goku ultimately went Super Saiyan for the first time, so if history repeats itself next month, fans have much to look forward to.

