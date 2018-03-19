‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Freeza’s Stunning Team up With [SPOILER]

Dragon Ball Super‘s penultimate chapter of the Tournament of Power shocked fans so hard they’re still in collective recovery, as the final battle between a fully-powered Jiren and Ultra Instinct Goku didn’t end at all like your standard Dragon Ball story arc. In fact, as the episode ended, it wasn’t Goku who stood poised to bring home victory Universe 7 – this time around, Goku got some help from his friends!

17: “With Son Goku in the shape he’s in, we’ll have to do this ourselves.”

Just when Goku was getting knocked out of the ring by Jiren, two dark horse hopes appeared to give him a late-game save: Freeza and Android 17! So, while Goku may have pushed himself dangerously over his limits, and can’t fight, Freeza and No. 17 are going to give Jiren the fight of his life!

In terms of shock factor, this was a pretty significant one. While months of speculation, fan theories, and episode spoilers, all pointed to Freeza making a late-game return to the ring, it was widely assumed that Android 17 was gone for good, as his self-destruct sequence seemed to be a pretty final play to give his team another chance to win.

No. 17 and Freeza may seem like the mostly unlikely pair to help Goku win a big victory, but rankings of the Universe 7 fighters in the ToP have shown that Freeza and No. 17 both come in just under Goku and Vegeta. With Jiren having spent so much energy in his battles against Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku, he may be worn down enough for Freeza and No. 17 (with a final push from Goku) to end the fight for good.

It’s going to be an awesome finale, and we can’t wait to see how it leads into the Dragon Ball Super movie’s new villain reveal. Let us know what you think will happen in the end of the “Universal Survival Arc” in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.