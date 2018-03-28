Android 17’s Voice Actor Comments On How The Character Has Changed

The Tournament of Power developed Dragon Ball in ways many fans did not expect. The biggest surprise throughout the Universal Survival arc was Android 17, who proved himself to be the most valuable player for Universe 7 in the Tournament of Power as he contributed to the defeats of several universes.

His voice actor, Shigeru Nakahara, was just as surprised to see how far Android 17 has come in the series and sent him off with a pleasant farewell on Twitter after the series ended.

Nakahara: “When we meet you were just a naughty boy, 17. In the future you were cruel. Now reuniting with you after so long, you’ve matured a bit. You’ve become more like a human as you’ve been touched by Goku and co. Where are you now? Yes, you’ve become a fine human, ‘Lapis’.” https://t.co/65tvtNCNFR — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 25, 2018

As Nakahara shared on Twitter, as translated by Twitter user @Herms98, “When we [met] you were just a naughty boy, 17. In the future you were cruel. Now reuniting with you after so long, you’ve matured a bit. You’ve become more like a human as you’ve been touched by Goku and co. Where are you now? Yes, you’ve become a fine human, ‘Lapis.’”

Nakahara’s words ring true as not only the use of his former human name, Lapis, note the humanity 17 has reflected throughout the tournament (and especially when using his wish to restore the other universes) but fans indeed noticed how much the character, and his sister Android 18, have changed since their initial appearance during the android saga.

It’s like what Master Roshi says as Goku was fighting Jiren, Goku just has a way of bringing those he fights closer to him. No one is a better example of those changes is the deserving Tournament of Power winner, Android 17.

