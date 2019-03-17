‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reported Return Has Fans Going Wild

Anime

Dragon Ball Super is back in the news, and it seems things should be going just fine for the series. According to a brand-new report, the franchise is looking to bring back its anime, and the Internet is having a field day over the big reveal.

While Toei Animation has yet to announce official details about a comeback, a well-known insider hit up fans with the series return announcement. Geekdom101 told fans his sources have relayed the return of Dragon Ball Super is imminent. So far, the report suggests the anime is eyeing a Summer 2019 comeback, and fans are real excited.

After all, it sounds like this new anime has been in the works for some time now. Geekdom101 has reported work began on the revival as early as last fall, and Naohiro Shintani will oversee its character designs. This means the art style seen in Dragon Ball Super: Broly will likely be used in this television return. So, if you liked how Son Goku looked on the big screen this winter, you shouldn’t be too disappointed.

With a longer pre-production schedule, this reported return marks an exciting turn for the Dragon Ball Super franchise. This isn’t the first time reports have surfaced about the franchise making a comeback though. Earlier in the year, an international marketing event raised eyebrows when it suggested new episodes of Dragon Ball Super were being shopped around by Toei Animation. The studio was quick to shut down the report, but as you can see in the slides below, fans are nothing but hyped for the much-wished comeback. So, ComicBook.com will keep you update should an official announcement drop in the coming weeks.

So, how do you feel about this brand-new report? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

