‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Just Discovered A Blu-ray Secret

These days, it is hard to keep a secret from fans. The Internet has made it easy to suss out easter eggs, but it looks like Dragon Ball Super got the drop on plenty of its followers. After all, the franchise’s special Blu-ray covers hold a secret few saw coming.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when a simple post revealed the Dragon Ball Super secret. A user known as Sonzumaki shared a video of the latest Blu-ray volume of Dragon Ball Super‘s dub, and it confirms Vegeta does transform on the cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Vegeta goes from his base form to Super Saiyan Blue when light reflects on the Blu-ray cover. When you go to one side, Vegeta has black hair and his usual irises. And, when you step to the other, the Saiyan drops his dark look for a teal-colored hairdo instead.

WOAHH.

I didn’t know the DBS blu ray cover did this! pic.twitter.com/ikkFDwhVDz — Gokuto 🍱 (@Sonzumaki) June 9, 2018

With several thousand shares, fans of Dragon Ball Super admit they didn’t catch on to the Blu-ray shift. The standard DVD collection doesn’t feature the shifting cover, but it seems the anime has pulled this trick on fans before.

After all, the Blu-ray for volume one apparently sees Goku shift between his base form and Super Saiyan God. The second volume does the same for Freeza as he goes between his standard form and his Golden power-up. When volume four drops, the DVD will feature Future Trunks on its cover, so fans will see if his teal hair goes purple perhaps.

Did you ever notice this Dragon Ball Super Blu-ray easter egg? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.