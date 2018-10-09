‘Dragon Ball Super’ Star Calls Broly A True Villain

Dragon Ball has some pretty gnarly villains under its belt, and the franchise is hard-pressed to get meaner than Broly. The controversial baddie is over-powered to say at the least, and one actor says Broly’s canon debut in Dragon Ball Super: Broly will show off all his worst sides.

After all, Broly is a devout villain through and through, and Masako Nozawa knows a bad guy when she sees one.

Recently, the Japanese voice actress for Son Goku came to the U.S. for an appearance at New York Comic Con, and it was there Nozawa spoke with fans about Dragon Ball Super: Broly. During a packed panel, the actress touched on Broly, and Nozawa made it clear that the Saiyan had zero redeeming qualities.

“At first glance, there’s not even a fragment worth liking or loving about this character. He is the epitome of a villain,” the star explained.

However, the actress did follow up her description with a slight hedge. “But, maybe on a second thought, [there’s] just a fragment.”

Of course, fans shouldn’t be too surprised by Nozawa and her description. When Broly debuted back in Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan, the film had no interest in complicating the villain. The fighter was a straightforward baddie who couldn’t control his temper or let go of grudges. For lots of fans, this shallow characterization made Broly a so-so villain at best, but creator Akira Toriyama is said to have given Broly a total makeover for Dragon Ball Super‘s impending film. So, if all goes well, the character will get a backstory worthy of his power, and it’ll turn Broly into an even gnarlier villain than before.

Funimation will be bringing Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”