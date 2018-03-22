‘Dragon Ball Super’ Star Speculates About The Series’ Future

If you hadn’t heard already, Dragon Ball Super will put its show to rest this week. The anime is slated to air its finale on Saturday when episode 131 goes live, but the franchise plans to live on through films. So far, Toei Animation has not said anything about the return of Dragon Ball Super‘s weekly series though creator Akira Toriyama has hinted at its continuation.

So, you can see why fans are interested to hear one of the anime’s biggest stars open up about the future of Dragon Ball.

Recently, the voice actress behind Krillin spoke with Toei ahead of Dragon Ball Super‘s finale. It was there Mayumi Tanaka sent a message to the fans, and she said she’s willing to bet another series is around the corner.

“Oh, there will be another portion about Kuririn, although the Universe Survival [arc] is reaching it’s [sic] climax, “Dragon Ball” will still continue, so it does not feel like it is the end. Even if the anime ends, there will be movies and games… I bet there will be another series soon again!” (via Oppai Senpai)

The statement does not confirm a series is on the way, but fans are willing to make a bet on it. The ending of Dragon Ball Super was a quick one, and the franchise isn’t actually ending. The series will continue this December when the first Dragon Ball Super movie is released, and Akira Toriyama has said the movie will house the series’ next arc.

In fact, the creator went so far as to say Dragon Ball Super has a future ahead of it. The show is coming to a close, but its manga will live on. When Toriyama told fans the series would stay in publication, the artist hinted the anime’s hiatus will be temporary.

“The animated version on TV will be ending for the time being,” Toriyama hinted, “but the very popular Dragon Ball Super comic drawn by Toyotaro (on sale now up through volume 5!) will keep on going as-is.”

For now, fans will have to wait for Toei Animation to make an official announcement regarding the future of Dragon Ball. This week, the company shared a sneak-peek at its future by sharing the first teaser of the franchise’s next film. The reel showed off Goku’s brand-new design and hinted at the next baddie who is coming after the Dragon Ball Super crew.

What do you think is next for Dragon Ball? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!