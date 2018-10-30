‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fan Spots One Sneaky ‘Dragon Ball GT’ Easter Egg

The Dragon Ball canon has been under a ton of fan debate ever since it first debuted, and one of the biggest focuses of that conversation is Dragon Ball GT. While the series isn’t officially part of the story, it’s still finding its ways into the “official” series.

One fan recently spotted a secret Dragon Ball GT Easter Egg tucked into one of the later episodes of Dragon Ball Super, and it’s such a blink and you’ll miss it reference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user Vulpes_macrotis noticed that in Episode 77 of the series, where Grand Zeno officially announces the Tournament of Power, there’s a small reference to Dragon Ball GT‘s original opening sequence. During a scene where fans’ eyes would normally be drawn to Goku’s bare behind, there are tiny little furry creatures in the lower right corner.

In Episode 77, these furry creatures appear for a brief second and bear a striking resemblance to the furry creatures in the GT opening. Both designs are distinguished by the plain faces of the animals, and it could be just a design still floating around the Toei Animation offices. Whether this was intentional, or a serendipitous coincidence, this is still a cool shout out to the popular series.

By very nature of its existence, Dragon Ball Super immediately negates the future imagined in Dragon Ball GT either way so it’s great to see the series get some love outside of the equally non-canon project Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.