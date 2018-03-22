‘Dragon Ball Super’ Poised To Drop New Announcements This Week

Dragon Ball Super‘s final episode is speeding its way to screens in just a few days, but the series is still going on strong with a new movie and several video games currently out and about.

But is there more? Possibly! With Anime Japan 2018 currently underway, the series is promising more information on the way soon!

Videos by ComicBook.com

#News: We have confirmation that more details on the #DragonBallSuper movie will be announced soon within the coming days or hours. We will update you as soon as info is released! Stay tuned…. and leave your theories below as to what you think will be announced…. pic.twitter.com/11chipkj4n — 🔥Oppai Senpai🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) March 22, 2018

As caught by Twitter user @MrOppaiSenpai, Toei Animation is going to release more announcements for the Dragon Ball series. This is especially great news given that the series has already released the first trailer for the first Dragon Ball Super movie and a new mobile game based on the series.

There are plenty of new projects for the series to announce new info for, on top of the currently ending anime series that could get new revelations for, so fans should keep an eyes peeled on Comicbook.com when that new info becomes available!

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.