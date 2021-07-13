Dragon Ball Star Perfectly Channels Frieza in Viral Video

✖

When it comes to Dragon Ball, a lot of voice actors have tackled some of its biggest roles. From Goku to Vegeta and beyond, the anime has welcomed plenty to give life to its best fighters. Of course, this goes for Frieza as well, and a surfaced video shows a former actress of the villain channeling him in a skit.

The video comes courtesy of Linda Young who is a veteran of the anime industry. The actress has worked on a number of anime during her career, but she is best known for voicing Frieza back in the day. In fact, she played the character from 2002 to 2009, and Young hit up Twitter to show she's still got the character down pat.

The Dragon Balls are mine!!!! pic.twitter.com/keit7iGTSy — Linda Young (@LindaYoungVA) July 12, 2021

The video, as you can see above, shows Young sitting in Frieza's iconic hover cart. The actress is surrounded by convention guests who are holding out the dragon balls to her, and from the looks of it, the actress filmed the clip at KamehaCon before the pandemic began. And as the video rolls, you can watch as Young orders the fans around as if they were Frieza's soldiers.

Clearly, the actress has not lost touch with the villain, and fans of the English dub will be fond of her take. After all, Young did voice Frieza during a pivotal time for Dragon Ball overseas. The anime was blowing up in the United States during the early 2000s, so many fans will call out Young as their voice of Frieza.

Of course, the actress has done work on plenty of other shows. Young has provided voices for shows like Case Closed, Fairy Tail, Yu Yu Hakusho, and more.

What do you make of this little skit? Do you have a favorite Dragon Ball voice actor? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.