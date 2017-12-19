‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Shares Godly Sketch for Jump Festa

Dragon Ball Super‘s Universal Survival arc is currently underway, and so many universes have been eliminated and erased, you can’t blame fans for not being able to remember all of the participating universes.

Thanks to this sketch from Dragon Ball Super illustrator Toyotaro, now fans can look back at every God of Destruction involved with the Tournament of Power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toyotaro’s Sketch – God Of Destruction of Universes who is/was participating in Tournament of Power! •Jump Festa• pic.twitter.com/VrJINom6G9 — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) December 16, 2017

The sketch shows the Gods of Destruction for Universes 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 10, 11, and Goku and company’s universe, Universe 7. The Tournament of Power has been raging for several episodes now and is even entering its final stages.

Universes 2, 4, 6, 9, and 10 have been erased from existence so far, and that leaves only Universe 3, 7, and 11 to battle it out. The series is currently teasing a major confrontation between Universe 7 and 11. But before that can happen, Universe 7 has to contend with Universe 3’s giant trump card, the fusion of Aniraza. As teased for the next episode, Episode 121, the giant Aniraza will force Universe 7 to band together to defeat it, including its most stubborn member, Freeza.

Once this fight is done, Universe 7 and 11 will most likely square off, and this final stage of the Tournament will be celebrated with a new ending theme from the band, One Pixcel.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.