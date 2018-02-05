‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Major Shift With Jiren

Jiren has been one of the more mysterious foes in Dragon Ball because up until this point in the series, he has yet to resemble any other foe in the series’ canon. Even after being pushed by Goku and Vegeta‘s power, Jiren had yet to reveal any semblance of his real motivations or personality.

But as fans noticed during Episode 126 of Dragon Ball Super, now that Jiren is the final fighter standing from Universe 11, his personality has undergone a major shift.

After Toppo finds himself eliminated from the Tournament of Power, as Vegeta builds up enough power to deflect his Hakai power and push him out of the ring, Jiren surprisingly has something to say.

When Dyspo picks up an injured Toppo in the stands and says that they were counting on Jiren, Jiren responds with a simple, “How pathetic. I expected more from you.” this obviously comes as a shock to Universe 11, and even Goku who asks Jiren how he could say such a thing about his teammates.

Jiren doesn’t budge on this and continues to congratulate them for both gaining as much power as they have without casting anything aside as well as eliminating Toppo from the Tournament. Even going as far as to tease Goku and Vegeta by telling them to feat their eyes on his powering up.

As seen in the past, Jiren has been slowly revealing himself to be a cocky warrior, even meditating during much of the tournament, and this has begun to show more as everyone else is eliminated. It seems rather than hold back his power due to a fear of destroying Goku, he’s been holding back because he did not feel a need to spend any unnecessary power. Like they weren’t worthy of fighting his strongest state yet.

Whether or not his increased power is as strong as he claims is yet to be seen, but there’s no doubt fans are starting to see a much more boisterous Jiren.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.