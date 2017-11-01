‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Reveals One Anime Alteration

Dragon Ball Super‘s anime is well into the Tournament of Power, but its manga is still a bit behind. Recently, the series dropped its 29th chapter which Viz Media then translated. However, when fans got their hands on the chapter, they quickly noticed the manga goes deeper into one of Goku’s fights.

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest chapter follows the exhibitions matches Zeno orders ahead of the actual Tournament. Once the Gods of Destruction all fight, the two Zenos ask for Goku to show them his strength. The pair pit the Saiyan against Toppo, a Pride Trooper from Universe 11. The battle begins rough for Goku as Toppo goes off on his Super Saiyan form, but the Universe 11 fighter balks when Goku admits he has more forms to go through.

In the manga, which can you read here, fans can watch as Goku goes Super Saiyan 2. Zeno doesn’t seem very impressed by the form as he remarks he doesn’t “feel anything different,” and Beerus commands Goku to level up again. The Saiyan does so, and Toppo goes so far as to raise his brow at the power-up.

“Yay! Goku’s face looks scary now,” Zeno says before his other half agrees.

Sadly, Goku’s SSJ3 does very little to phase Toppo. The Pride Trooper wonders if the form is the best Universe 7 can offer.

“Transform already. You’re wasting my time,” the fighter says.

Of course, the challenge irks Goku and prompts him to go Super Saiyan God. The hero doesn’t even get the chance to go Super Saiyan Blue before all is said and done, but the anime tells a different story. This manga chapter’s counterpart in the anime is episode 82, and it sees Goku go SSB against Toppo as a last-ditch effort to win. Goku doesn’t go through all his forms to impress Zeno, and fans admit they are sad to see the pomp not included in the anime. After all, seeing the Gods of Destruction react to Goku’s forms is a fun thing to see, but Dragon Ball Super can make up for it elsewhere. For now, fans can just enjoy the extra insight they get when the series’ manga drops its latest chapters.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.