‘Dragon Ball Super’ Releases New Storyboards

With as popular as Dragon Ball Super is, its a wonder that fans don’t often see how episodes get to the final product.

Luckily one fan has uncovered storyboards for some of Dragon Ball Super‘s most famous moments.

Some Dragon Ball Super Storyboards!

2 more down!👇 pic.twitter.com/g3RIs2buTh — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) December 19, 2017

Twitter user @GovetaXV uploaded some of Dragon Ball Super‘s storyboards to Twitter and they’re most likely much rougher than fans would expect. The storyboards outline Future Trunks’ first fight with Goku Black, when Zen-Oh shows up after the battle between Universe 6 and 7 (and Beerus and Champa’s subsequent nervousness), and the first time Future Trunks appeared in the present day.

The second set of storyboards are a bit harder to make out, but one is most definitely outlining a conversation between Universe 6’s Vados and Champa. But the roughness of the storyboards makes a lot of sense as that is how they’re usually handled in animation. Storyboard driven shows often move forward without full scripts and instead use the boards to outline and drive production of the episode.

Either way, it is fun to see how different an episode of Dragon Ball Super looks compared to when it’s finished.

