Dragon Ball Super Questions Granolah's Villain Status

Dragon Ball Super is questioning Granolah's potential villain status with the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc continues with the newest chapter of the manga series, but as it continues to set the stage for the upcoming fight between the titular Granolah and Goku and Vegeta, it's starting to complicate things more than expected. Far from the cut and dry kind of foe that came with Planet Eater Moro in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc coming before, Granolah has been building with a more unique set of circumstances for the fight to come.

Introduced to the series as an individual with a quite understandable grudge against Freeza and the destruction and death the Saiyans have caused his people, now Granolah is gearing up to be the primary focus of the fight going forward. But as the newest chapter reveals, he's not exactly shaping up as the main antagonist of this arc. So what could this mean as the arc moves forward?

Chapter 71 of the series continues to set the stage for the fight against Granolah to come now that he's been officially made the strongest warrior in the universe. He's still holding his grudge against Freeza and the Saiyans, and is willing to do whatever is necessary to enact his vengeance but he's also not exactly being as aggressively proactive about it as a foe of the series would usually be.

Instead, the Heeters have taken the central stage as the main antagonists as their scheme is now to eliminate both Granolah and the Saiyans by pitting them against one another. They even trick the three of them with a series of lies as they bring them all to Cereal for cede fight. With Granolah merely a bystander despite all of his forward momentum in the chapters before, it's looking less and less like he's the actual antagonist.

There's a good chance, in fact, that once Goku and Vegeta are able to break through to Granolah with an actual conversation that the three of them will be able to figure things out. Goku and Vegeta might have worked along side Freeza to save the universe before, but they understand's Freeza threat just as well. There's a chance things could change if Granolah gives into his rage, but what do you think?

How do you feel about Granolah's role in the story so far? How do you think the fight between Granolah and the Saiyans will evolve from here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!