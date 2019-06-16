Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Shallot’s Big Anime Debut

Dragon Ball Super has been quiet on the anime front for awhile, and fans are itching for an update. The series has been quite ever since its film went live, but spin-offs like Dragon Ball Heroes and Dragon Ball Legends are keeping fans sustained. So, it was only a matter of time before fans tried to merge the realms together, and it seems Shallot is the one benefitting from the merge.

After all, the hero just got a big anime makeover, and the mighty Saiyan pulls off the look with ease.

Recently, a fan known as Trev on Twitter hit up the anime fandom with their own take on Shallot. As you can see below, the art is done in the style of the Dragon Ball Super anime, and Shallot looks all sorts of buff.

Having turned into a Super Saiyan, Shallot is seen midair with his arms all pumped to his sides. The hero almost looks like Goku as he powers up his boosted state, and his skin-tight outfit only makes Shallot look all the more powerful.

To date, Shallot has yet to show up in the anime, but Dragon Ball has given him an entire history in the Dragon Ball Legends game. The fan-favorite Saiyan is one of the game’s main protagonists as he fights in the strange Tournament of Time. With fighters from all over the timeline gathered to battle, Shallot becomes one of the event’s most mysterious participants as he is said by Beerus to be a Saiyan of ancient descent. So if the anime ever wants to bring Shallot into the mainline canon, fans would be more than happy to welcome the fighter.

So, do you think Shallot should be brought into the anime…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

