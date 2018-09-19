‘Dragon Ball Super’ Theory May Reveal Broly’s New Power Source

Dragon Ball Super may be on a break, but it’s just a matter of time before the franchise makes its long-awaited comeback. Later in the year, Dragon Ball Super will hit theaters with its first-ever film, and a new theory might have picked up on a powerful Broly secret.

So, if you’re ready to do a bit of biology, it is time we talked S-Cells.

Yes, it looks like this newer piece of Saiyan lore may have more importance to Broly than you realize. For anyone unfamiliar with S-Cells, they were revealed as part of Saiyan biology by creator Akira Toriyama in a past interview. These cells are said to be the key to unlocking the Super Saiyan state, and there are a bunch of rules associated with their power. And, as one theory breaks down, it looks like Broly might be so overpowered because of his abundance of S-Cells.

So far, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has yet to refer to the villain by his usual Legendary Super Saiyan title, leaving fans curious as to why he can still tap into his hulking form. The character will get a canon makeover by Toriyama, so fans are going back through the artist’s work to see if they can figure out why Broly could be as powerful now without his Legendary form as he was with it. So, the answer has come down to S-Cells.

As Toriyama has said, S-Cells come together and create the energy needed to send a Saiyan into the Super Saiyan state. It is said S-Cells are given at birth, but they can be increased in those who have a gentle spirit or are raised in a peaceful environment. This is why Goku was able to level up his S-Cells as he grew up on Earth. And, as fans know, Broly did has a rather gentle personality in the Dragon Ball Z films that butted head with his aggressive alter-ego.

If Dragon Ball Super: Broly is really going to get rid of the entire Legendary Super Saiyan idea, it may let Broly keep his power level high through a S-Cell intervention. It would explain why Broly’s now-canon form looks similar to the one Kale of Universe 6 transforms into, so for now, fans will need to get a full-on Saiyan Biology degree to shed further light on this popular theory.

So, why do you think Broly is so overpowered now? And, if you want to know more about the big movie, you can check out Dragon Ball Super: Broly's synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”