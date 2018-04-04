Dragon Ball Super: Akira Toriyama Reveals His Model For Beerus

Creating character is hard, but Akira Toriyama has a method to his manga madness. Over the years, the artist has made more than his fair share of fighters, and Dragon Ball contains many of his most memorable figures. Guys like Goku and Vegeta are hard to forget, and Dragon Ball Super added to the franchise’s roster with its own big additions. After all, Beerus has become a fan-favorite character in every sense, but his origins may not lie where you’d expect.

After all, the feline fighter was inspired by Toriyama’s favorite cat.

Thanks to fan-translators, netizens have learned how the Dragon Ball creator came up with his first God of Destruction. According to translations, the 30th Anniversary Dragon Ball Super history book held the details to Beerus’ birth, and the character came about because of a Sphynx Cat called Debo.

“The new character Beerus is based on sensei’s favorite cat,” the book explains. “The new character Beerus, God of Destruction, appeared in the film Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. In fact, the model for Beerus and his feline appearance was the anime-crazy Toriyama-sensei’s beloved house cat.”

I RT’d my old 2016 tweet about Beerus’ model Debo since it was getting some new attention anyway, but I guess I should take the time to translate the entire blurb and provide a (somewhat maybe) better picture. This is from page 80 of the 30th Anniversary DB Super History Book: pic.twitter.com/f19XOcDENP — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 3, 2018

As you can see in the tweet above, a fan known as @Herms98 shared a photo of Debo on Twitter. The cat belongs to Toriyama, and netizens can easily see how similar the kitty is to Beerus. Obviously, both are cats, but their sharp gazes and pointy ears are totally the same. So, fans have to wonder whether Debo could smoke Goku in a one-on-one match or not.

