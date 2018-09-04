New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Correction Has Beerus Fans Double Taking

Dragon Ball Super‘s anime may have finished its take on the Tournament of Power some time ago, but its manga is still working through the arc. Now, a set of corrections for the manga have gone live, and one of the notes have fans doing a double take at Beerus.

You know, since it seems the God of Destruction could have a crush on Ribrianne.

Recently, the Dragon Ball Super manga released its new volume, and it contained a set of corrections by creator Akira Toriyama. The artist stepped in to correct various pages Toyotaro did for the manga, and one of them is a fairly major one.

As you can see above, the second page of corrections reimagines how Universe 7 reacts to Ribrianne’s magical transformation. Toyotaro had Krillin and Whis roll their eyes at the beauty Ribrianne possesses, and Beerus keeps his mouth shut. However, that is not the case in Toriyama’s correction.

The page shows Krillin rather surprised by Ribrianne. “She’s considered beautiful? Maybe in Universe 2,” the fighter says before Whis chimes in.

“Beauty standards are relative, I suppose.”

As for Beerus, he is given a full panel to react to the Universe 2 fighter, and the God of Destruction admits he sees what the fuss is about to some degree.

“Sure, she’s a little cute, I guess.”

Much like Krillin, fans are a bit shocked at the confession. Ribrianne may be round, but she has a certain magical girl cuteness to her. Beerus isn’t a fan of how much Universe 2 values the girl’s look, but he admits there is something cute about Ribrianne. So, you can just imagine the sort of fan-art that will come from this correction.

So, which version of this spread do you prefer?