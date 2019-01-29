‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Fan Shows Saiyan Pride With One Impressive Tattoo

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is hard to overlook these days. The film may have dropped in Japan last December, but its international audience is growing by the day. So, it was only a matter of time until fans showed their love for Broly, and one did so with an impressive new tattoo.

Over on Reddit, a user named The Head Honcho caught the interest of fans with their new ink. The netizen posted a photo of their new Dragon Ball Super tattoo online, and it perfectly captures the best part of the series’ first film.

As you can see below, the large piece covers the fan’s forearm from wrist to elbow. The bottom finds Goku and Vegeta in fighting stance with their winter jackets on. The piece fades from the Saiyan duo to another big brawler, and Broly looks ready to smack down anyone who gets in his way.

The majority of the tattoo is made up of the berserk Saiyan, and the tattoo’s coloring captures Broly in his rage. With his hair a Super Saiyan blond, the now-canon fighter is hulking out with his power. Additionally, Broly’s eyes are glowing a fierce red, and his muscles are surging with power. A few rocks can be seen floating before the fighter as his ki causes them to move around, so fans know Broly’s power is no joke.

Clearly, this tattoo is an impressive homage to Dragon Ball, and it surely won’t be the last one to hit up this film. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is a worldwide hit. So far, the film has amassed nearly $100 million USD worldwide, and its recent opening in the UK confirmed its popularity. The film earned $1,117,903 in its five days abroad, making Dragon Ball Super: Broly the highest-grossing anime feature in the UK, Ireland to date.

