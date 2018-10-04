When Will ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Release Its Next Trailer?

Dragon Ball Super has got the anime fandom on edge these days. In a matter of months, the franchise will return with its first feature film, so it makes sense for fans to want a new trailer. And, if things go well for everyone, a new look at the anime may drop sooner rather than later.

For those unaware, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is slated to take a jab at theaters soon enough. The film will go public over in Japan this December before Funimation brings it overseas in mid-January. However, the film will premiere to select fans in November at a Japanese screening, giving the film less time than expected to drop a final trailer.

Of course, netizens have been speculating when this next trailer could go live, and they don’t need to look hard to guess. After all, New York Comic Con 2018 just kicked off its first full day, and it has something special in store for Dragon Ball Super fans.

On Twitter, Toei Animation has started hinting at what’s to come for fans. As you can see above, the company’s official page posted a teaser pointing out October 5, and the date is joined by some telling emojis.

This teaser aligns with the official panel Dragon Ball Super will be hosting at NYCC this year. The event will take place on October 5 at 6:00 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. The Hulu Theater will host the big panel, and NYCC describes the event as one revealing “never-before-seen announcements”. Clearly, this could include a trailer, and it would give Dragon Ball Super a massive platform to drop its last full-length trailer.

For now, there is no official word on when this awaited trailer could go live, but fans are definitely paying close attention to NYCC for obvious reasons. If all goes well, netizens will get a brand-new look at Goku and Broly’s big beef by this week’s end, and it will put Dragon Ball Super: Broly on the map for otakus everywhere.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to officially launch in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and you can check out its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”